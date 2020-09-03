I along with numerous friends have had Joe Biden signs stolen from our yards. This is a direct assault on our First Amendment rights of free speech. I offer the following steps to address these thefts.
I urge the local Republican leadership to issue a public statement condemning these thefts. If Republican signs have been stolen, notify Democrat leaders and issue a joint statement.
Such thefts should be reported to the police. I was very pleased with their response and increased patrols on my street.
I encourage the person(s) who stole these signs to return them and offer an apology. I welcome this as an opportunity to engage in a discussion on how we can improve our community and country.
Finally, if these signs are not returned, I will work with law enforcement to catch and prosecute the thieves and expose them for the criminals they are.
Rich Harris
Bridgewater
(2) comments
A small caveat, Mr. Harris – unless your sign was stolen by an agent of the state (federal, state, or local) your first amendment right was not assaulted. That is not to say that your ability to express a political preference on your own property was not hampered by the theft of the sign. Those are two different things.
A small caveat, Mr. Harris – unless your sign was stolen by an agent of the state (federal, state, or local) your first amendment right was not assaulted. That is not to say that your ability to express a political preference on your own property was not hampered by the theft of the sign. Those are two different things.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.