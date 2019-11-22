I believe revenge porn should be an automatic felony for the perpetrator ("Let’s Make Revenge Porn An Automatic Felony," Nov. 11). I believe most of the general public will agree that exposing someone in such a manner is downright wrong. Exposing someone in such a manner does much more than destroy their public image; they will also be destroyed emotionally.
This type of exposure could very possibly prevent the victim from getting another job for years to come. As Americans, we are guaranteed the right to privacy, but does this form of invasion of privacy have the same repercussions as simply viewing someone's salary without permission? While only 4% of Americans have been victims of revenge porn, that is 4% too many. No one wants their privacy violated to that degree by any means.
Tanner Runion
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.