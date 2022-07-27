Perhaps a bill that was recently passed in the United States House of Representatives, the Right to Contraception Act, escaped your attention. It was passed largely along party lines. It is even more likely that the fact that Rep. Ben Cline voted against this bill escaped your attention. Local news outlets do not generally report voting records for area legislators. This is problematic. The erosion of women’s rights is one of the most significant issues of our time.
While Rep. Cline is quite vocal in his opposition to abortion, his stance on access to contraception has not been advertised. It seems logical that if Rep. Cline genuinely wants to prevent abortion, he would support a woman’s access to safe and effective contraception, as it is one of the most effective ways to prevent unintended pregnancy. Apparently, this is not the case. Perhaps his desire is more to limit women’s freedom. Personal decisions regarding health, including contraception, should be made only by a woman in consultation with their health care provider.
I challenge Rep. Cline to explain his position. Women are not second-class citizens. Their right to access to safe, legal and effective medication should not be limited or denied. Failure to hold legislators accountable for their votes will lead to loss of liberty and infringement on basic human rights.
Catherine Rittenhouse
Rockingham
