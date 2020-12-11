On Veterans Day, I peaceably assembled with those I chose. I thanked those veterans present, and, by extension, all veterans from the beginnings of our commonwealth for defending our constitutional republic.
On Thanksgiving, I peaceably assembled with those I chose. I praised God for the benefits He has bestowed on our constitutional republic and asked for His continued guidance and grace.
On Christmas, I will peaceably assemble with whomever I choose. I will thank God for His ultimate gift of His Son.
ChiCom Joe, Komrade Kamala, Bolshevik Bernie, Radical Ralph, and all of their ilk, can call my actions peaceful protest, civil disobedience or any other Bravo Sierra PC term they wish.
I call it exactly what it is — my exercise of my God-given rights, as guaranteed by our founding fathers (who prove the aforenamed politicians are mental and moral midgets).
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
