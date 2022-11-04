It is interesting that in her Oct. 28 Viewpoint Rita Peters did not mention that her argument precluding the federal government from making a law regarding abortion would also apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposed federal restrictions on abortion.
This is very likely because the MAGA Republicans are always looking for a way to contort even their own arguments at the federal level in order to take away a woman's natural right to choose. If given the opportunity, this would allow the Republicans running for office who have spread democracy-threatening lies about past and future elections to proceed to take away choice from women about their own bodies and lives.
This is not really surprising from a party that also works diligently to make voting as difficult as possible for those not likely to support them. Thus removing as much choice and voice from American citizens as possible.
Tim Russell
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.