Rockingham County students are forced to sit through four 90-minute classes a day with one 12-minute break after the first block and rushed 30 minutes to eat lunch. Although, some students may leave to attend classes at Massanutten Technical Center or file for work release, most students are still subjected to this horrible schedule.
Ninety minute classes are not beneficial for the students because most students lose focus after one hour. Those extra 30-minute periods are wasteful not only for students who aren’t retaining the information, but also for the teacher whose hard work is going to waste if students lose focus.
Creating one-hour classes will be a much better option for students and teachers. It will improve the efficiency of the current educational system. Educators are trying to create better learning environments, so maybe they should listen to the students’ feedback and make classes more efficient!
Thank you,
Meredith Bowers
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.