All of these protesters out in the streets carping about the overturn of Roe v Wade must have never opened a book or been in a classroom that taught about our U.S. Constitution. The right to an abortion is not a constitutional right; however, we all know that the right to keep and bear arms is (Second Amendment).
If these protesters could and would read they would discover that to make abortion a constitutional right, it would require that an amendment be proposed, and that requires two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate in a majority vote or that two-thirds of the states convene a Constitutional Convention and ratify by three-fourths of the states.
The president has no role in this process, which at this time is good for us. Mr. Biden can't issue an executive order. The Supreme Court only turned the abortion process back to the 50 states, which is where it belongs. MAGA.
Betty Tyree
Harrisonburg
