For 48 years, pro-lifers marched peacefully in the dead of winter, protesting a judicial decision which we then found abhorrent, just as our adversaries do now. Not once was the slightest hint of violence even so much as threatened. But now, when the Supreme Court decides in our favor, against them, they menace Supreme Court justices' homes and stage a weekend of rage and obnoxiousness, at times deliberately interfering with the functioning of society.
Why such an apoplectic fit? Truly, their activists are angry on a much, much deeper level, not because it removed a formerly Federally-sanctioned "right," but because it threatens their whole Dialectical Marxist worldview of how the trajectory of societies is supposed to advance: It is a dogmatic article-of-faith to Hegelian Marxists, including their current LGBTQ flavor (to whom abortion is a necessary codicil), that the inevitable course of history must advance further and further towards universal societal unbuilding.
When once the weather vane turns the other way, be it Trump, or the Dobbs decision, all hell breaks loose. Don’t get aboard their roller-coaster!
David Rudmin
Harrisonburg
