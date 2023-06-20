Turns out that in the United States of America circa 2023, it is totally legal for the Democrat party, the mainstream media, and the FBI and CIA to lie, cheat, steal, gaslight, interfere with elections, collude with Russians, impeach on false pretenses, take bribes from foreign actors, engage in quid pro quos with Ukraine, spy on, and sabotage a duly-elected U.S. president, and arrest their primary political opponents for petty crimes they themselves committed.
This is how you may know our constitutional republic is no longer viable, as a going concern.
Travis Rhodes
Dayton
(1) comment
"If you can keep it... "
Apparently not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.