Dear Editor,
My name is Joel Rankin, and I am 11 years old. Please, you need to get more comic strips in your paper. Every single fifth-grader who is now stuck in his or her house with nothing to sustain themselves from anguish who would have otherwise been at school working is now reading your newspaper saying to themselves: “Boy, I wish there were more than 11 strips in this paper.” Then this thought comes to their minds: “Boy, why is my family paying for a newspaper with only 11 comic strips!”
I enjoy the strips you currently run, but I would appreciate it if you add at least the following strips: Sherman’s Lagoon, Hagar the Horrible, Marmaduke, Mutts, Zits, and the Amazing Spiderman.
Joel Rankin
Harrisonburg
