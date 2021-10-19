Chris Runion helped us find affordable broadband for our rural home. I contacted Chris about legislative measures in the works for the rural broadband problem after one of the providers that could not help me told me to contact him. Our home is falls in a broadband coverage gap area in the Verona area. My wife needed better internet for her home business. Chris Runion put me in contact with some folks at Shentel who could offer an immediate solution for our home.
I really appreciate his help and look forward to seeing him reelected. It's great to have an elected official who is accessible and goes out of his way to help!
Scott Morlino
Verona
