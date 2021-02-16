It is a sad “time” in our “country.” So much evil is prevailing against our former president and the prior years as our leader. So disgusting! News media, Hollywood, musicians, sports figures, TV comedians, and many others in high regard have degraded him shamelessly!
The news media stated the Capitol event was the “Darkest Day” in our country’s history! Really!
I recall a much darker day, 9/11/2001. I recall approximately 2,206 dying that day, not five or six. They were innocent, helpless, and hardworking human beings. Some on airplanes, at the Pentagon and others in the World Trade Center.
How about all the EMTs, firefighters, police, and others that died in trying to save lives? Did their lives matter? All lives matter!
When that 9/11 anniversary comes again, “let’s not forget” who did that to our USA. Former President Trump never failed as our leader, in my opinion. COVID and evil prevailed and still are!
Sandra A. Hottel
Rockingham
