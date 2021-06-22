Harrisonburg and Rockingham County already spend more on jails and criminal justice than health and education combined — so I am alarmed and saddened that the Middle River Regional Jail Authority recently approved $14.5 million more for jail “renovations.”
In his letter, “MRRJ Renovation Expansion In Disguise” (DN-R, June 10), Zander Pellegrino makes the case that rather than locking up more of our neighbors, we could invest those funds in helping each other. I could not agree more. I’m choosing to raise my children in the Shenandoah Valley because it’s a vibrant, diverse community. I’d like to see us investing in schools, mental health services and jobs — not jails.
Heather Joffe Reyes
Harrisonburg
