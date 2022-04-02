After Russian invasion into Ukraine, Putin is threatening the USA with nuclear weapons or cyber-attack on the Nuclear Plants.
We must take it seriously!
In 1986-1987, I worked for Chernobyl nuclear power station. Between 2007 and 2011, I was US Government's liaison in Ukraine, Russia and Eastern Europe for the Nuclear Nonproliferation program (Second Line of Defense).
As an expert, I have a few random questions for you.
Do you remember that the Anna Nuclear Station is only 40 miles from Harrisonburg?
What do you know about safety program at the station?
How are you going to protect yourself and your children against radiation?
What happens when you are exposed to radiation? The first hours are critical!
Why iodine pills help?
How to use them? Where to buy iodine? What kind?
How many animals must be slaughtered after radiation exposure? Millions!
Where and how to dispose their bodies?
How much milk must be dumped? And where to?
Who will compensate farmers and reduce the loss of income due to crop and livestock losses caused by radiation?
How to collect contaminated leaves in the National Forests!?
Where and how safely bury them avoiding water contamination?
Do you know how to clean contaminated vehicles moving in and out?
And more!
Do WE have a plan?! Mayors of Harrisonburg and Elkton, Rockingham County and our schools have no clue! Just Ignoring! The danger is real! You Can Still Save Your Children! Act!
Alex Reut
Elkton
(1) comment
Relax Mr. Reut, the Harris/Biden ticket has everything under control. [cool] ... [scared]
