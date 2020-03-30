I salute the millennials and everyone 18 to 25 years of age. I am a very old man. I have seen our nation besieged by the perils of war, disease, financial depression and epidemics — things that at times seemed to question our very existence. It was during the most serious of these perils that we asked those brave young 18- to 25-year-olds to step up, to bare arms and put their own lives on the line that our nation might survive.
Now, we are threatened by the great epidemic of coronavirus, and we are once again calling upon the brave 18- to 25-year-olds to step up and help save our great nation. We are asking them to stay home and wash their hands!
Bill Dickson
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.