I have read with interest a few newspaper articles about front-line workers' concerns at the Harrisonburg Salvation Army facility in the DN-R.
My instincts suggest the philosophical problem is far wider than Harrisonburg.
In a competing area newspaper, the local leadership was befuddled by a significant drop off in charitable contributions to the Salvation Army. As a prayerful steward of the resources God Almighty has blessed me with, I wonder if instructing donors to repent of racism and white privilege while continuing to fund a woke organization has anything to do with it?
Hmmm.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
