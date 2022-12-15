The United States currently imposes economic sanctions of one kind or another not only on Russia but on as much as 30% of the world’s people.
“Sanctions”. It sounds like we are talking about an alternative to belligerent confrontation, a civilized way to chastise some world leader who is behaving badly. But economic sanctions are in no sense nonviolent; sanctions can kill. Though U.S. leaders tell us the sanctions are “targeting” only powerful offending individuals, these unilateral and coercive economic measures do not correct supposed misbehaving world leaders. Sanctions starve people, particularly babies and children as well as the very elderly.
Sanctions, as they inevitably impose terrible suffering on populations, stir up ever more resentment and even hatred toward the United States. Can the United States afford to make even more enemies for itself in this tormented world?
Moreover, our species is at a perilous pass. We are facing human-caused climate catastrophe, pandemic, natural disasters at every turn, and the rising threat of nuclear destruction. We need to work together if we want to confront these challenges and survive. Let us not allow ourselves to be cut off, economically or in any other way, from so many other peoples of the world.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
