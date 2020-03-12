I am writing in response to the article titled, "Sanders Wants Green New Deal For The Entire World," published on March 2. While I was reading the article, I noticed that the writer mainly focused on expenses rather than the possibility of improvement Sanders' ideas bring. Yes, Sanders reforms and viewpoints can be described as "radical," but they have the intentions of guiding us to a better world. Sanders provides us with a path to a society that can provide equal opportunities for those who are less fortunate, and also invests in the futures of today's youth.
In my eyes, a society of such is essentially priceless and by all means should be pursued. I would also much rather see my country's money being spent toward the overall betterment of our people's lives than to see it being used as a slush fund for pointless wars.
Eric Hernandez-Diaz
Harrisonburg
