It seems that Santa has come early this year. Gov. Northam has donned his Santa hat and coat and is busily passing out the Christmas presents to all of the good little boys and girls in his state.
Earlier in December, he announced a 10% raise for all school teachers and police. He then announced a $227 million gift to the historically Black colleges and universities.
Just today, Dec. 14, it was announced that he is eliminating the sales tax on grocery items.
His best gift was the one he doled out to the environmentalists. Although I don’t remember it being reported in the Daily News-Record, Northam is set to make Virginia adhere to the California standard with respect to electric vehicles and increasingly stringent vehicle emissions standards. By 2035, sales of internal combustion cars will be banned in Virginia. It is noteworthy that Virginia is the only Southern state to adopt the California standard. His last gift was given with the full knowledge that this would be impossible after the Republicans take control of the House in January.
I am left to wonder why he didn’t give these gifts early in his term instead of waiting until the end of his term when he could saddle the incoming governor with the costs while burnishing his image with his generosity.
Charles Queen
Shenandoah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.