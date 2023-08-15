Sara Horst is the ideal candidate for school board in district four. Mrs. Horst has two master's degrees and spent 14 years as an educator in public schools. She is an energetic innovator who wants the very best education in a safe environment for all students.
Having three young children of her own, her concern for the changing school atmosphere is one of her top priorities. A safe environment would include school resource officers in all schools, safety from drugs, bullying and sexual indoctrination.
It’s time to take a stand and return to strong Christian conservative values. Excellent learning will follow. It’s time for change. Please vote for Sara Horst for Rockingham County School Board in District 4.
Betty Reese
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.