Sara Horst is a former teacher in Rockingham County Public Schools. She has the desire to reinvest in our community and strengthen the academics of our children and I love that about her!
Her background gives her a deep insight into what is truly going on in our schools. She is strong in education, believes in parents' rights, and is an advocate for schools. Her slogan, “Back to Basics” in her campaign for school board, is a shared value in our community. We want to see our schools educate, not indoctrinate.
Corin Jackson
Harrisonburg
