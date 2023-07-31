I believe it was George Orwell that said "A perpetual state of crisis is the best assurance of a perpetual state of absolute power." Our country has a crisis at our southern border whether President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas calls it one or not. It is a crisis. There is a decline in recruits for our military branches and our police departments, in my opinion, this constitutes a crisis for the security of our country.
There seems to be chaos everywhere; thieves blatantly stealing from merchants with little or no consequences or punishment. We read or hear of someone pushing an innocent person onto subway tracks, horrific school shootings, anger unleashed everywhere. There are efforts to undermine parental rights and label those that speak out as racist or domestic terrorists, in many, there is confusion as to what gender they are.
Crisis, confusion, chaos and division abounds in our society today. I believe in God's Word and it tells us He is not the author of confusion. Satan himself is a master at this and he is working overtime at this time in our history.
Let's not allow the government to have complete power and rule over our lives, let's desire to live in a moral society and not be labeled racist because of it. Much prayer is needed for our country, indeed the whole world actually. Christians must unite and feverntly pray for peace in our world.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
have you ever thought of not watching faux news for at least ten minutes a day?
