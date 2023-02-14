Charles Kaylor’s Feb. 2 open forum calls forth the ghosts of mid-20th century high-rise public housing projects in Chicago to oppose the Bluestone project.
Fifty years ago, when I was a law student at the University of Chicago, I spent a summer working for a law firm that was suing to liberate people from those projects. The solution to the problems was to give low-income people vouchers so they could relocate to neighborhoods with a mix of incomes — exactly what is being done now throughout the country and is proposed for Bluestone.
There are many people in Harrisonburg who are working full-time or are disabled but are unable to buy a $300,000 to $400,000 house. Such houses are sprouting up all over with no one complaining about the burden on the schools, or to compete to rent apartments with students who can pay far more to rent by the room. Many of these people priced out of housing markets are our public servants.
Harrisonburg needs affordable housing, And no one is proposing a more feasible solution than Bluestone.
Timothy Jost
Rockingham
