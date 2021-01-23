There is a bill in the state legislature (SB 1406) to legalize marijuana. Marijuana was decriminalized in Virginia in 2020. I believe we should just say No to legalizing marijuana. We do not want to imply to our fellow citizens that our state believes the drug to be harmless and in fact an approved recreational pastime.
Unfortunately, I believe many will infer such if the state sanctions and approves the drug for general sale. There is a portion of the population that follows the law even if it inconveniences them. For example, I stop at a stop sign at 2 a.m. on an empty country road because it is the law. Some may not, but I do. So too for drugs. Write your state representatives and governor to vote no to SB 1406.
Thomas Bundrick
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.