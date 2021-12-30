Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will vote in January whether to spend $16.3 million to significantly expand Middle River Regional Jail.
While the proposal is billed as a "renovation" of services like kitchen, laundry, HVAC, administration, medical — which need renovation. $16.3M is nearly four times the $4.5M proposed only months ago for "essential core service renovations" for these same services. The renovations were then part of a $40M plan including a whopping 400 beds (800 inmates, double-bunked). Many city and county representatives favored necessary renovations for current inmates, but not bed expansion.
Functionally this new proposal would mean expanding everything but beds now -- beds can be added more easily later.
Our community doesn't want jail expansion. Our agencies have added mental health, reentry help, substance abuse recovery, jail ministry, crisis intervention, and other efforts, some so new they have yet to be evaluated. They need a chance to work.
Our state legislators should also close the loophole that leaves state-responsible inmates in local jails, taking up beds and paying a pittance.
This $16.3M jail expansion would be irreversible. We would pay twice: wasting tax dollars on a "solution" that further damages people with addiction and mental health needs (who make up about half of our jail population). Second, burdening children, families, employers, taxpayers, and communities who continue to pay for our ongoing public health crisis in many ways.
Tell your city/county representatives now: I support needed renovation for current inmates. Vote no on a $16.3M expansion.
Ruth Stoltzfus Jost
Rockingham
