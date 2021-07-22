The proposed development of 155 homes on 41 acres in McGaheysville on zoned agricultural land is not a good idea for many reasons. The possibility that the Board of Supervisors would approve this plan is alarming. Would any members of the board, Planning Commission, Zoning Commission, etc., allow such a development near their homes? High-density developments should not be allowed in rural areas on land that is zoned agricultural and agricultural land should not be rezoned for this purpose.
On Rockingham County’s web page, the first two points of the Vision Statement are:
1) Protecting our environment, preserving our historical assets, and perpetuating our agricultural heritage
2) Encouraging healthy, managed growth to sustain our balanced, vibrant economy
Certainly this development is in no way protecting our environment or perpetuating our agricultural heritage. The depletion of resources (viable animal, plant and insect habitat; water; agricultural land) and the increased demand for services required (police, schools, emergency services) does not reflect healthy, managed growth. Within a 5-mile radius of this proposed development there is The Ponds, South Peak, Overbrook, Massanutten Resort, Three Leagues, Madison Manor, and Stoney Run to name a few. Where is the balance? There are multiple other neighborhoods in development. Why do we need another? Let alone 155 homes on only 41 acres?
Please Rockingham County planners and decision makers, do not allow this to happen.
Sarah Lamb
McGaheysville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.