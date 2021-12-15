December is National Puppy Mill Awareness Month.
If you are interested in adding a puppy to your family please take a few steps to ensure you are not buying from a puppy mill.
To avoid supporting an inhumane breeder, a puppy should never be purchased from a pet store, over the internet nor from any breeder you have not met in person.
A buyer should see where the pup was born and raised. Always ask where is the puppy’s mama.
In Virginia, there is no law against a salesperson for not being truthful. Do your research. Ask your vet and their staff or a local animal rescue. There are many responsible breeders in our area.
Susan Mansfield
Mount Crawford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.