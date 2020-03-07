I am writing in response to the article titled, "Board OKs Later Start Time for Middle, High Students", published in your newspaper on Feb. 25, 2020.
I understand the difficult decisions that have been made by the Rockingham County School Board, but I feel like this decision was made in haste and has disadvantages.
By shortening the school day, the guardians will certainly be affected. Because this creates a big change in their schedule and could lead to problems with jobs and after-school care.
Also, if the board is planning to transport the students at the same time on the same bus that creates a potential for bullying and other negative experiences. Because adolescents and pre-adolescents are non-compatible groups, their social interactions and conversations could be problematic. Parents are concerned about this for their elementary-age children because they are not accustomed to sharing a bus ride with the older students.
Sima Hakeem
Harrisonburg
