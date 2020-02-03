The open forum (“What A Vote To Acquit Should Require,” Jan. 29) by Andy Schmookler is absolutely correct, particularly the reference to impending dictatorship. To condense the issue, the fundamental concern is that this administration continues to purport a U.S. foreign policy to the public, and is doing something quite different in actuality.
People can debate the propriety of policies, as has always been the case. But when the president is conducting secret policy for his own personal interests, and not the United States, then it is impeachable. Further, people in the administration have been doing tertiary policy on their own (using an inept leader as a screen) for their personal financial gain. Clearly evident if you have followed events unimpeded by media bias.
What does this say about the Trump administration, and more importantly, those in Congress willing to look the other way and deny this is happening? If this behavior continues, our democracy is finished. Be prepared.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
