On Aug. 29, Sara Horst and Charlette McQuilkin, both school board candidates for District 4, participated in a debate. Both candidates were asked the same questions. McQuilkin managed to evade giving any answers, whereas Horst consistently answered the questions directly and was transparent.
Sara Horst is the type of leader that we need on our school board. She is articulate, kind, has experience in education, and shared several problems and solutions. Having taught in Rockingham County Public Schools, Horst has insider knowledge and experience that she can use to help make our schools better.
Mrs. Horst highlighted that she has three children that she is currently raising in the 21st century, and shares concerns with other parents over school safety, academic achievement and transparency. She also addressed the national teacher shortage crisis in the debate, pointing out that RCPS is ranked fourth in pay for teachers in nine surrounding counties. I’ve heard her say that happy teachers have happy classrooms, and happy classrooms have students who are learning.
Taking better care of our valuable teachers is one way to address academic achievement. We need Horst to help make Rockingham County one of the best counties in our area to teach in. When we do this, we attract and retain the best teachers. If you want to see a recording of the event, you can find her Facebook page where it is posted at Sara Davis Horst - District 4 RCPS School Board Candidate, 2023.
Sue Vienne
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.