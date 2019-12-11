Harrisonburg finds it hard to recruit substitute teachers (“School Divisions Tackle Substitute Teacher Shortage,” Dec. 5)?!
Hmmm... Over the last couple of years I contacted Rockingham County Schools, Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Augusta County Schools, Staunton Public Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools about subbing.
Without fail I discovered that my master’s degree in elementary education plus 15 years of successful teaching in Alaska was worth between $50 to $88 per day, give or take, or $9,750 to $17,160 substituting annually full time.
Could it be that either teaching itself or the woefully inadequate pay scale affects recruitment?
My (still) rose-colored glasses makes me hope that children and even the lowly, scarce, substitute teachers would have a higher value than area schools foresee.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
For a day or two of subbing, the person usually is providing nothing more than "supervising" service but long-term should be paid substantially more.
I am sure that's true. Whenever there's a shortage, just assume someone is underpaid for their services. That's the beauty of free market. It will get fixed, or innovated.
