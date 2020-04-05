April is School Library Month. With school buildings closed across the country, school librarians are enhancing learning and building community in innovative ways. School librarians are at the forefront of distance learning by curating and creating resources for students and staff. Librarians are finding creative ways to help students access books by reading to students through online forums and sharing e-book resources with students and families.
They are volunteering in their communities to hand out food because they understand a child's physical needs are just as important as their academic needs. Librarians are partnering with educational companies to provide resources to keep students engaged in learning, and they are checking in with their students and families to see how they can offer even more support. The school library is an ever-evolving, expansive network of innovation and support. The school library is making sure students are ready for the future.
Jessica Kitta
Grottoes
