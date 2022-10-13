The school year is in full swing, and with that comes all the familiar sounds of a classroom. While the shuffling of desks in the morning and stifled giggling is to be expected --a rumbling stomach shouldn’t be.
Sadly, the unfortunate truth is that thousands of kids in Virginia could be experiencing hunger throughout the school day. Although that estimate is daunting, we have a powerful tool to combat the crisis: school lunch.
We know eating school lunch has a significant impact on kids. Research shows that for many students, the meals they eat at school are the most nutritionally balanced of the day. When children get regular, healthy meals they are more attentive, less tired and can better retain the information they are taking in throughout the day.
The best part is, the benefits of school lunches don’t just positively affect kids, they are also great for parents. With this year’s record inflation leaving many parents scrambling to make ends meet, families are finding it harder to stretch their grocery budget to send their children to school with lunch every day. School lunch is a free or affordable option.
This National School Lunch Week (Oct. 10-14), I hope you’ll join us in recognizing the important role the school lunch program plays in the health and well-being of children, and celebrate the school nutrition professionals who work all year long to provide healthy school meals for our children.
Sarah Steely
Charlottesville
No Kid Hungry Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.