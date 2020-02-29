In regards to the editorial, "School Start Time Decision Made In Haste", Feb. 26, I think the idea of a new start time for all levels of schools in the county is being approached in the wrong way. I believe that the "test" with the Turner Ashby's schools that has been proposed has multiple flaws and will bring many concerns from parents.
First off, if different levels of schools start at different times for this proposed test, a form of soft determinism will arise, leaving parents to have constrained options on how and when to get their kids to school, especially if they have multiple.
In this area, the local social stratification will also impact affected parents. For example, some parents will be able to accommodate to the change with ease, while others that are busy or have to be at their occupation will have to find a solution like a sitter.
Tanner Conley
Elkton
