I was amused by the recent suggestion that some Virginia counties should secede from Virginia and join West Virginia. What an intriguing notion. If Augusta, Rockingham or Shenandoah decided to do that, the change would immediately raise the average household income of both states!
Roger Hall
Harrisonburg
