Donald Trump has been indicted by a federal grand jury for very serious crimes involving classified documents, obstruction of justice, etc. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Many GOP politicians are attacking the indictment as driven by politics and have attacked the Department of Justice, including the FBI because of the indictment. Many of these same individuals advocated locking Hilary Clinton up without an indictment or trial. This is disappointing.
If Mr. Trump is found guilty, it will mean that those attacking the indictment will have attacked the Justice Department and the FBI for doing what we pay them to do. This is ironic coming from a party that is allegedly committed to law and order.
Regardless, it seems the most reasonable thing to do is see what happens — in other words, let the process play out. If Mr. Trump is found not guilty, then those criticizing the indictment may have a point. For now, let's sit back and see what happens.
Thomas Pender
Rockingham
