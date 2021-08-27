I share at least four characteristics with state Sen. Mark Obenshain, who was offended by James Madison University’s efforts to ensure staff were properly trained to understand how various forms of personal privilege are a real part of our culture. I am a white, able-bodied, heterosexual male who has enjoyed — and still enjoys — many privileges associated with those characteristics. I suspect I also share those characteristics with Walter Curt and Jeff Bolander, who were similarly aggrieved.
JMU President Jonathan Alger hit the nail on the head in saying, “The difficult work and conversations dealing with diversity, equity, and inclusion are necessary and demand a lot of thought and care.” Since Sen. Obenshain and his peers clearly need to do that work and have those conversations, they are excellent candidates for JMU’s training.
James Kellett
Harrisonburg
