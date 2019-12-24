It is Christmastime and a season for giving and reflection. In contemplating what one might send to the White House, I am reminded of my mom, who passed away nearly 11 years ago and whom I miss every day.
When I was in fifth grade, Mom caught me in a lie. And she promptly led me to our bathroom and washed my mouth out with soap: a gold bar of Dial soap to be exact. Lesson learned: Do not lie.
So far, President Trump has lied to and misled the American people nearly 14,000 times! Fact. Wouldn't it be great if 14,000 churches, mosques, temples, and other faith-based groups each sent a bar of soap to the White House? Wouldn't it make a big statement that lying is not OK?
I was raised not to lie. Apparently President Trump and his sycophants were not. Merry Christmas to all!
George F. Thompson
Staunton
