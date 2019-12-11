The gun control laws that are being proposed once the new session begins in the General Assembly next year are too extreme and will make any law-abiding gun owner an automatic felon.
Trainers who teach gun safety and self-protection will be deemed outlaws. Even martial arts used for self-protection will be illegal. In short, anything you may use to protect yourself from actual criminals will make you a criminal under these proposed laws.
Do not be mistaken. These are not laws to protect citizens. Rhese are laws to disarm lawful citizens from protecting themselves. This is why I am asking the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to send a message to Richmond that Rockingham will not abide by these unconstitutional laws and its citizens will not have their rights infringed.
Tony Cave
Dayton
Each "fact" in the first two paragraphs is false. Why do people have to exaggerate like madmen to try to make their points?
Why don’t you ask the same question of the Global Warming alarmers.
I have, just not to you. You are already crazy enough on that issue without me encouraging you further.
Have you read the proposed legislation in its entirety ?
No. Does it say the following?
If so, I stand corrected.
You 100% wrong LV. Have you read Senate Bill No. 16? I have and it does make felons out people who legally purchased firearms years ago. Specifically, if you POSSESS a semi-auto pistol with a detachable magazine and it has a threaded barrel, flash suppressor or muzzle brake you are commiting a Class 6 felony. I have a semi-auto pistol (all semi-auto pistols have detachable magazines) l that I bought 30 years ago that has a muzzle brake on it. This would make that pistol illegal to possess and me subject to being a felon. Virtually all AR-15s have flash suppressors or a muzzle brake and this bill would make them illegal to possess. I believe this is ex post facto.
Good letter Tony. I agree.
