Thank you DN-R for reporting on the incapabilities and seemingly deliberate deficiencies of our local community Sentara Health Care. By cutting salaries and alienating many great individual doctors and professionals, Sentara is quickly depleting our community of quality care that our community was once proud of.
Thankfully Rockingham/Harrisonburg patients are graciously embraced by Augusta Medical.
Keep up the pressure DN-R!
Brad Wetsel
Harrisonburg
