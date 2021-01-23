I was saddened to read the recent DN-R articles about my workplace. I have worked for Rockingham Memorial Hospital, now Sentara RMH Medical Center, for over 20 years. I’ve worked at other institutions, too, but I believe Sentara RMH tops them all.
We deliver top quality, compassionate care to our community. Our staff are community members themselves, who provide exceptional care to their neighbors. Last year brought challenges to our community and the Sentara team unlike any we’ve ever seen. The pandemic also enabled us to see the best in each other — we collaborated in new ways to deliver care in this challenging environment.
We are passionate about caring for our patients, which includes our families and friends. Please remember that Sentara RMH is filled with staff who live in our community and are dedicated and ready to care for you.
Kara Beckman Smoker
Mount Sidney
