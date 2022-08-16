I have been volunteering at the Sentara RMH Medical Center gift shop for almost two years. During that time, I have been amazed by the variety of gifts and beautiful floral arrangements that the gift shop provides.
However, the best service that is provided through the gift shop is a program called Acts of Kindness, funded by the RMH Foundation. Acts of Kindness allows the staff to pick out an item or items for a patient with a limit of $25.
It is not unusual during my four-hour stint for there to be requests for four or five Acts of Kindness. The reasons vary, but here are a few the staff has shared with me:
- The patient is having a procedure or test on their birthday. A small floral arrangement and a birthday balloon.
- The patient forgot his/her charging cord (a very frequent problem). A charging cord may be accompanied by a candy bar.
- The patient is depressed and/or bored. An adult coloring book? A crossword puzzle book? A crystal cross?
- The patient just received word of the death of a family member. A music box with an inspirational message on top.
- The patient wants something warmer to wear in bed. A shawl? A pair of pajama pants?
All of these requests have been filled due to the generosity and thoughtfulness of contributors to the RMH Foundation. Both the patients and staff receive a positive boost.
P.S. The gift shop could use more volunteers.
Sandra Hodge
Rockingham
