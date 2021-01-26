As my wife Mindy floored the gas pedal on a moonless January 2020 night, the pain was excruciating. Doubled over with a heart attack, when I saw the Sentara RMH lights, I knew I would survive. The sterling reputation of the Heart and Vascular Center was foremost on my mind. Dr. McLaughlin, Dr. Lancey, and all the staff involved in my care, saved my life. I will forever be grateful.
A few months later, Mindy experienced the same first class care after orthopedic surgery for her hip. Unfortunately, her surgeon, Dr. Zimmerman, has departed our community. His loss leaves a void. Our hope is that Sentara RMH rebuilds, strengthens and justifies its prominent place in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Ed Morrison
Harrisonburg
