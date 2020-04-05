Walking downtown today I passed one of the parking garages. I was amazed to see parking enforcement out giving people tickets for parking in the same stall past the allotted time. If the city leadership has not already noticed, there are hardly any vehicles downtown these days.
Maybe for those who are still spending money trying to support local businesses or who still need to work downtown, they can get a break since we certainly are not in a position of running out of places to park. But then again, maybe I just have a different idea of what a "friendly city" should look like during a global pandemic.
Aaron PeeksMease
Harrisonburg
