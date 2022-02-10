Since school convened in August, Harrisonburg City Public Schools teachers have been required to withhold any information conveyed to them by students pertaining to sexual identity. Teachers are obligated to inform parents regarding the following: fights, cheating, failing grades, sleeping in class, skipping class, sexual activity, suicidal signs, violence, etc. However, if a student reveals same-sex attraction or the desire to transition genders, teachers are not permitted to inform parents without the student's explicit permission.
This policy carries the underlying assumption that schools know better than parents, and it is dangerous for parental rights. Schools are meant to come alongside parents and families in the cultivation of children, not replace them. We are not doing the best for children who are wrestling with sexual issues if we allow them to ask questions isolated from the very support system that is best suited to nurture them as individuals and foster their personhood.
The argument school leadership uses to support this policy is that a student might face dangerous situations at home if parents find out about their preferred sexual orientation. However, teachers and principals are permitted to use discretion in sharing information with parents if they suspect possible harm. The true danger is the assumption that schools can replace parental authority, guidance, and support on an issue that is elemental in understanding human identity. Parents should be able to trust schools, not be kept in the dark regarding something so pivotal to their child’s development and well-being.
Hannah Wiggins
Harrisonburg
