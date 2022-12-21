My sense of humor is very broad and well-developed. I am aware that political cartoons are designed to push the boundaries to skewer public figures.
That said, whoever greenlighted the cartoon featuring President Donald Trump's face as the butt of an elephant published December 19 has a very broken (missing?) sense of decency. How utterly shameful.
Balancing such blatant political bias would be wise.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
