During our early-morning yard sale last week, my daughter and I had the pleasure of receiving an unexpected visitor: Sheriff Chad Cubbage. While making his community rounds, he decided to stop by and chat with us. No agenda, no political posturing. Just friendly conversation. After a little while, he told us he needed to be on his way. He had a 10 a.m. appointment at Hawksbill Assisted Living that he couldn’t miss. When we asked him about it, he said he visits with the residents every month, to check in on them and chat with them a while.
Acts of kindness like this aren’t something he advertises or brags about. They aren’t something he uses for campaign fodder, and I’m not sure if many in the community even know that he does things like this, simply out of the goodness of his heart.
To me, actions like that are the true mark of someone who leads with integrity. Matthew 23:11-12 say this: “The greatest among you shall be your servant. For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted.” I can’t think of better scripture to describe Chad Cubbage. Throughout his time as sheriff, he has made it his mission to reach those most vulnerable members of Page County: the elderly and the children. I’m proud to support him in his re-election campaign. I hope others in the community will do the same.
Lisa Stroupe-Kephart
Stanley
