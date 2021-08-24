One of the dire needs in getting COVID under control is supplying the world’s poor countries with vaccines. Lack of vaccinations is encouraging viruses to spread worldwide. To stop COVID much more of the world needs to be vaccinated. The American government has been very helpful here. But the need is still overwhelming.
Toward the solution: If one person in a thousand in our country would contribute $1,000 it would amount to over $300 million to buy vaccines. Then add one in a 100 people giving $100, you double this figure to over $600 million. Then add the generosity of many more “good will” people and the total can be very significant in helping many poor counties get vaccinated. The end result — helping put COVID behind us.
If an organization like this were started to provide such a service, would there be takers? Perhaps the answer is how you respond to this letter. My wife and I say, “Yes.” Would you?
Eugene Souder
Harrisonburg
