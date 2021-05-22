Several persons have reported in this paper recently that all accusations of fraud in the 2020 election are false. I have one thing to say to all those persons. Show me the data! A statement without data to back it up is nothing more than opinion, either the writer’s or someone else’s. We all know what opinion is worth.
We were shown pictures of election overseers being barred or escorted out of polling places. Several hundred people submitted signed affidavits swearing to fraud they had observed. A truck driver spoke of delivering a truckload of completed ballots across a state line to a polling place. We saw pictures of windows in polling places being covered and cases filled with ballots being opened after watchers had left. We were told of ballots being destroyed to prevent a recount. Perhaps these things were true, perhaps they were not but I for one never saw a report detailing any investigation whatsoever. Not one court in the land agreed to hear the complaints. Was that the result of an exhaustive investigation, politics, a judge’s opinion, or threat of renewed left-wing violence? As expected, the Supreme Court, which historically runs from politics like a scalded cat, also denied a hearing.
Douglas Wright succinctly stated recently that in order for people to have faith in our elections they must be fair and transparent. Please, restore my faith in our electoral process and show me the data!
Ron Kirk Franklin, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.