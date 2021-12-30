If reader Matt Olcott has evidence that "outcome-determinative ballot stuffing and manipulation" occurred in the 2020 presidential election (Dec. 22), I invite him to accept the DN-R's invitation to write an Open Forum disclosing his evidence and sources.
I'm sure others are curious to see these sources that far surpass the journalistic quality of the ones Mr. Olcott disdains (Google, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook).
Will Daniels
Luray
